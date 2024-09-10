﻿
Biz / Economy

Jean Lemierre: Shanghai can lead to further develop a financial ecosystem that would ensure the sound and sustainable development of the Chinese economy

﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
International and Chinese financial institutions have been able to develop successful cooperation and partnerships.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC

Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Jean Lemierre, Chairman of BNP Paribas, envisions Shanghai's 2035 financial landscape.

He said: "Shanghai will have a crucial role to play in the coming 10 years. This is the specific financial ecosystem in Shanghai. International and Chinese financial institutions have been able to develop successful cooperation and partnerships, potential for further cooperation significant in 2 areas:

"First, on cross-border financial services to support: international companies that choose to fund their projects and activities, in China, and in RMB, Chinese companies growing interest to build offshore production capacities and to support their overseas clients, Chinese retail and institutional investors who wish to invest abroad, or international actors who seek to own more RMB investment products. And lastly, with the development and broadening of the scopes of green and sustainable finance.

"Second, with the acceleration of the development of long-term, sound, safe and sustainable saving products and services, multiple international financial institutions, including BNP Paribas, have already established in the city companies and joint ventures in Securities services as well as in Asset and Wealth management.

"In conclusion, I would like to underline again the commitment of BNP Paribas, and the leadership that Shanghai can play in the coming 10 years to further develop a financial ecosystem that would ensure the sound and sustainable development of the Chinese economy and of China cooperation with the world."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
BNP Paribas
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     