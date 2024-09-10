Jürgen Tinggren: Shanghai will be highly attractive for talent, nurturing the next generation of innovators and business leaders.

Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bekaert, envisions Shanghai's outlook by 2035.

He stated: "As a member of the International Business Leaders Advisory Council, Bekaert has been deeply involved in the Chinese market for more than 30 years, with a total investment of over 1.5 billion euros, and we are proud to have been one of the pioneers establishing our Asia headquarters here in Shanghai.

"Over the past years, we have witnessed Shanghai continuously improving the level of the 'Five Centers'; becoming a globally renowned center for economy, finance, trade, shipping, and technological innovation.

"I firmly believe that Shanghai has the opportunity to continue to grow as a modern, international metropolis, in particular, by boosting its international collaboration in science and technology to create an eco-system for open innovation.

"Driven by future-oriented innovation, digital platforms and sustainable development, Shanghai will be able to handle increasing volumes of international trade, creating new opportunities for businesses. The deployment of smart port technologies, cross-border e-commerce and the highest standards for intellectual property rights is well underway and will further enhance Shanghai's future position.

"And as a sustainable, prosperous and open city, on behalf of Bekaert, I am excited about the role we all play in shaping the next chapter. Together, we thrive and elevate growth, from our Shanghai headquarters to Bekaert China, Asia and globally!

"Together, we embrace the future opportunities for collaboration and the future prosperity of Shanghai.