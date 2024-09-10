﻿
Biz / Economy

Jürgen Tinggren: Shanghai will be highly attractive for talent, nurturing the next generation of innovators and business leaders.

﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:10 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
I believe Shanghai will be highly attractive for talent, nurturing the next generation of innovators and business leaders.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:10 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC

Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bekaert, envisions Shanghai's outlook by 2035.

He stated: "As a member of the International Business Leaders Advisory Council, Bekaert has been deeply involved in the Chinese market for more than 30 years, with a total investment of over 1.5 billion euros, and we are proud to have been one of the pioneers establishing our Asia headquarters here in Shanghai.

"Over the past years, we have witnessed Shanghai continuously improving the level of the 'Five Centers'; becoming a globally renowned center for economy, finance, trade, shipping, and technological innovation.

"I firmly believe that Shanghai has the opportunity to continue to grow as a modern, international metropolis, in particular, by boosting its international collaboration in science and technology to create an eco-system for open innovation.

"Driven by future-oriented innovation, digital platforms and sustainable development, Shanghai will be able to handle increasing volumes of international trade, creating new opportunities for businesses. The deployment of smart port technologies, cross-border e-commerce and the highest standards for intellectual property rights is well underway and will further enhance Shanghai's future position.

"And as a sustainable, prosperous and open city, on behalf of Bekaert, I am excited about the role we all play in shaping the next chapter. Together, we thrive and elevate growth, from our Shanghai headquarters to Bekaert China, Asia and globally!

"Together, we embrace the future opportunities for collaboration and the future prosperity of Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     