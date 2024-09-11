﻿
Biz / Economy

Jacob Wallenberg: Shanghai will be a city that excels in sustainable development, integrating cutting-edge technology and green initiatives

﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0
Shanghai will remain a leading international science and technology innovation center, driving forward its mission of sustainable development.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC

Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman of Investor AB, shares his view on Shanghai's 2035 outlook.

He said: "Looking ahead, I envision Shanghai in the next 10 years as a city that excels in sustainable development, integrating cutting-edge technology and green initiatives. It's a place where both Chinese and international talents aspire to be, contributing to Shanghai's dynamic development. I think Shanghai will continue to innovate and lead in various sectors, ensuring that vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive future for all.

"Now, this is provided that we all as companies and the city of Shanghai continue to invest, in that I am confident that Shanghai will remain a leading international science and technology innovation center, driving forward its mission of sustainable development. I look forward to our continued partnership in shaping Shanghai's future."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     