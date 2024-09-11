Jacob Wallenberg: Shanghai will be a city that excels in sustainable development, integrating cutting-edge technology and green initiatives

Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman of Investor AB, shares his view on Shanghai's 2035 outlook.

He said: "Looking ahead, I envision Shanghai in the next 10 years as a city that excels in sustainable development, integrating cutting-edge technology and green initiatives. It's a place where both Chinese and international talents aspire to be, contributing to Shanghai's dynamic development. I think Shanghai will continue to innovate and lead in various sectors, ensuring that vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive future for all.

"Now, this is provided that we all as companies and the city of Shanghai continue to invest, in that I am confident that Shanghai will remain a leading international science and technology innovation center, driving forward its mission of sustainable development. I look forward to our continued partnership in shaping Shanghai's future."