Antoine de Saint-Affrique: The future of Shanghai where technology and innovation have transformed personalized health into a seamless part of everyday lives in the city

Wang Yanlin
Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-13
The goal: to ensure every citizen has access to the resources they need to thrive, at all ages and stages of life.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0
IBLAC
IBLAC

Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer of Danone, envisions Shanghai's future in 2035.

He said: "Welcome to the future of Shanghai – a future where technology and innovation have transformed personalized health into a seamless part of everyday lives in the city. Imagine standing in the heart of Shanghai, a city that has become the epitome of this transformation, where every breath we take, every step we make, is monitored and optimized for our well-being.

"Your smartwatch will analyze your sleep data and offer tips to help you get high-quality rest every night.

"Based on your health data, generic profile and personal preferences, you receive real-time recommendations for meals that not only satisfy your taste buds but also enhance your health. Smart kitchens equipped with AI-driven appliances prepare meals with precision, ensuring optimal nutrition and taste.

"Public spaces in Shanghai are transformed into interactive health stations. Imagine parks where fitness equipment adapts to your specific need. Interactive kiosks provide real-time wellness and mental health recommendations, as well as tips for healthy hydration – one of Danone's core categories in the country, with our Mizone brand. We can also envision that these kiosks provide dietary advice for all ages, including on adult medical nutrition, which is increasingly critical as the population ages – and our early life nutrition, with our Aptamil brand. The goal: to ensure every citizen has access to the resources they need to thrive, at all ages and stages of life, in line with Danone's mission. But this future isn't just about gadgets and machines. It's about the seamless integration of technology into our lives, empowering us to take control of our health like never before."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Danone
IBLAC
IBLAC
