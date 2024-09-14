﻿
Dick Richelle: Shanghai a pioneer in innovation with limitless potential

  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0
Our commitment to innovative infrastructure solutions for new energies and sustainable feedstocks, aligns very well with Shanghai's strategic goals.
Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Dick Richelle, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Vopak, shares his vision of Shanghai by 2035.

He said: "As a CEO from the Netherlands, I view Shanghai as a pioneer in innovation with limitless potential. To contribute to our discussion, I would like to share some key ingredients that have made the Netherlands a strong innovation hub and which have also influenced my company, Vopak.

"I'd like to highlight three main factors. First, our universities produce skilled graduates and Dutch culture encourages students and employees to voice their opinions and participate in decision-making. This fosters critical thinking and stimulates new ideas.

"Second, the Dutch 'poldermodel' promotes knowledge sharing, interdisciplinary partnerships, and collective problem-solving.Well-protected intellectual property rights and government policies further facilitate effective public-private partnerships.

"Lastly, the Netherlands is traditionally open to businesses and talent from abroad. The Dutch are historically oriented towards other countries, which fosters growth and innovation. The Government has welcomed international champions – regardless of their origin. At Vopak, we've built on similar strengths for over 400 years. Our success comes from a diverse and highly skilled international workforce, an open culture encouraging critical thinking and collaboration, creating strategic partnerships and investments in various innovative start- and scale-ups. Vopak has been a proud member of IBLAC since 1989 and we are excited to share our knowledge and experiences.

"I wish for many more years of fruitful and open collaboration, as our commitment to innovative infrastructure solutions for new energies and sustainable feedstocks, aligns very well with Shanghai's strategic goals. "

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
﻿
