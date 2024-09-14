Toru Nakashima: Shanghai will be an even more vibrant, inclusive, and innovative city

Toru Nakashima, President and group Chief Executive Officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, shares his view on Shanghai's development in 2035.

He said: "First of all, I would like to express my sincere congratulations on Shanghai IBLAC holding its 36th annual forum. I am honored to have this opportunity to share my vision of what kind of city Shanghai will be in 10 years.

"In 10 years, Shanghai will be an even more vibrant, inclusive, and innovative city. It will be a place where ambition meets responsibility, where tradition blends seamlessly with innovation, and where each individual has the opportunity to succeed.

"Shanghai, an innovative city of technology and finance, not only shows China's development speed, but also shows the country's boundless vision and bold exploration for the future. With the power of science and technology, I have no doubt that Shanghai can embody mankind's infinite aspiration and tireless pursuit of the future.

"I look forward to seeing this remarkable city continue to surpass our expectations and lead the way into a brighter, more connected future.