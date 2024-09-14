Yoshihito Yamada: Shanghai will become an international metropolis, leading the world in various cutting-edge fields

Yoshihito Yamada, Chairman of OMRON Corporation, shares his vision of Shanghai in the next decade.

He said: "Shanghai stands out as one of the world's most dynamic cities, with exceptional economic strength and leading technological innovation. In 1996, OMRON established three factories in the Pudong district of Shanghai, and over the past 30 years, OMRON is honored to have witnessed and contributed to Shanghai's rapid economic development. During this period, I have visited Shanghai many times and witnessed the remarkable transformation of the city and the lives of its people. What will Shanghai look like in 10 years?

"In 10 years, Shanghai will become an international metropolis, leading the world in various cutting-edge fields through advanced technology and innovation, while harmoniously integrating technology with the humanities.

"To achieve this, the Shanghai municipal government continues to foster an open and inclusive business environment, attracting many multinational companies to increase their investments. Talented individuals from all over the world gather in Shanghai, providing crucial momentum for urban development, thereby ensuring Shanghai's global leadership.

"I am confident that Shanghai will exceed my imagination in 10 years. And without a doubt, OMRON's connection with Shanghai will strengthen even further. To this end, we will continue to establish our presence in Shanghai and contribute to building an internationally renowned innovation ecosystem. At this year's IBLAC, OMRON focuses on the innovative element of "talent," proposing strategies to unleash human potential through health management and foster new quality productive forces in Shanghai."