Biz / Economy

Yoshihito Yamada: Shanghai will become an international metropolis, leading the world in various cutting-edge fields

Wang Yanlin
Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0
Talented individuals from all over the world gather in Shanghai, providing crucial momentum for urban development, thereby ensuring Shanghai's global leadership.
Wang Yanlin
Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0

Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Yoshihito Yamada, Chairman of OMRON Corporation, shares his vision of Shanghai in the next decade.

He said: "Shanghai stands out as one of the world's most dynamic cities, with exceptional economic strength and leading technological innovation. In 1996, OMRON established three factories in the Pudong district of Shanghai, and over the past 30 years, OMRON is honored to have witnessed and contributed to Shanghai's rapid economic development. During this period, I have visited Shanghai many times and witnessed the remarkable transformation of the city and the lives of its people. What will Shanghai look like in 10 years?

"In 10 years, Shanghai will become an international metropolis, leading the world in various cutting-edge fields through advanced technology and innovation, while harmoniously integrating technology with the humanities.

"To achieve this, the Shanghai municipal government continues to foster an open and inclusive business environment, attracting many multinational companies to increase their investments. Talented individuals from all over the world gather in Shanghai, providing crucial momentum for urban development, thereby ensuring Shanghai's global leadership.

"I am confident that Shanghai will exceed my imagination in 10 years. And without a doubt, OMRON's connection with Shanghai will strengthen even further. To this end, we will continue to establish our presence in Shanghai and contribute to building an internationally renowned innovation ecosystem. At this year's IBLAC, OMRON focuses on the innovative element of "talent," proposing strategies to unleash human potential through health management and foster new quality productive forces in Shanghai."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     