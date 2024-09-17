Stefan Paul: Shanghai can embody mankind's infinite aspiration and tireless pursuit of the future

Stefan Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Kuehne + Nagel Group, shared his view on Shanghai's 2035 vision.

He said: "In 10 years, Shanghai will be an even more vibrant, inclusive, and innovative city. It will be a place where ambition meets responsibility, where tradition blends seamlessly with innovation, and where each individual has the opportunity to succeed.

"Shanghai, an innovative city of technology and finance, not only shows China's development speed, but also shows the country's boundless vision and bold exploration for the future. With the power of science and technology, I have no doubt that Shanghai can embody mankind's infinite aspiration and tireless pursuit of the future. I look forward to seeing this remarkable city continue to surpass our expectations and lead the way into a brighter, more connected future."