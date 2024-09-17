Jean-Paul Agon: Shanghai will continue to astonish the world with its rapid evolution and its ability to exceed even the most extraordinary expectations

Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of L'Oréal Group, shared his vision of Shanghai by 2035.

He said: "I am impressed by the extraordinary prospects that lie ahead for Shanghai. In just a decade's time, this remarkable city will stand as a testament to the transformative power of innovation, offering its citizens an unparalleled "Consumption for Good" experience that will redefine the very essence of modern living.

"In this future Shanghai, the boundaries of what is possible will be pushed to new frontiers, as technology and imagination converge to create a city that is not just a place to live, but a canvas upon which dreams are realized and aspirations take flight. And above all, I am filled with unwavering confidence that Shanghai will continue to astonish the world with its rapid evolution and its ability to exceed even the most extraordinary expectations."