﻿
Biz / Economy

Jean-Paul Agon: Shanghai will continue to astonish the world with its rapid evolution and its ability to exceed even the most extraordinary expectations

﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-19       0
In this future Shanghai, the boundaries of what is possible will be pushed to new frontiers...
﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-19       0
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC

Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of L'Oréal Group, shared his vision of Shanghai by 2035.

He said: "I am impressed by the extraordinary prospects that lie ahead for Shanghai. In just a decade's time, this remarkable city will stand as a testament to the transformative power of innovation, offering its citizens an unparalleled "Consumption for Good" experience that will redefine the very essence of modern living.

"In this future Shanghai, the boundaries of what is possible will be pushed to new frontiers, as technology and imagination converge to create a city that is not just a place to live, but a canvas upon which dreams are realized and aspirations take flight. And above all, I am filled with unwavering confidence that Shanghai will continue to astonish the world with its rapid evolution and its ability to exceed even the most extraordinary expectations."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     