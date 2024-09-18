George R. Oliver: Shanghai is poised to be the global model for a sustainable and smart city

George R. Oliver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Controls, envisions Shanghai's 2035 outlook.

He said: "Shanghai is a city at the forefront of innovation, where truly remarkable results in technology, decarbonization, and innovation is possible. The Shanghai of 2034 is poised to be the global model for a sustainable and smart city, where cutting-edge technologies like AI are seamlessly interconnected into business and everyday life. Intelligent buildings will be at the heart of this sustainable and smart ecosystem. These buildings won't be static energy consumers, but more organic, flexible, and dynamic systems.

"Through clean and smart technologies like building automation, Indoor Air Quality solution, heat pumps, and AI-enabled digital solutions, they will create healthier and safer spaces for people and the planet – saving energy, restoring water and helping to protect our environment. As a global leader in sustainable and smart building technology, Johnson Controls takes immense pride in being part of Shanghai's transformative journey.

"Every year it is a privilege for us to take part in the IBLAC, sharing our expertise with the city's leadership to ensure that our collective vision for a smarter, more sustainable future is realized. We look forward to continued collaboration as we work to turn this ambitious vision into reality.

"Let's build the future today, together."