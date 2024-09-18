﻿
Biz / Economy

George R. Oliver: Shanghai is poised to be the global model for a sustainable and smart city

﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
Shanghai is a city at the forefront of innovation, where truly remarkable results in technology, decarbonization, and innovation is possible.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC

Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

George R. Oliver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Controls, envisions Shanghai's 2035 outlook.

He said: "Shanghai is a city at the forefront of innovation, where truly remarkable results in technology, decarbonization, and innovation is possible. The Shanghai of 2034 is poised to be the global model for a sustainable and smart city, where cutting-edge technologies like AI are seamlessly interconnected into business and everyday life. Intelligent buildings will be at the heart of this sustainable and smart ecosystem. These buildings won't be static energy consumers, but more organic, flexible, and dynamic systems.

"Through clean and smart technologies like building automation, Indoor Air Quality solution, heat pumps, and AI-enabled digital solutions, they will create healthier and safer spaces for people and the planet – saving energy, restoring water and helping to protect our environment. As a global leader in sustainable and smart building technology, Johnson Controls takes immense pride in being part of Shanghai's transformative journey.

"Every year it is a privilege for us to take part in the IBLAC, sharing our expertise with the city's leadership to ensure that our collective vision for a smarter, more sustainable future is realized. We look forward to continued collaboration as we work to turn this ambitious vision into reality.

"Let's build the future today, together."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     