Rob Speyer: Shanghai can harness the power of a technology-driven paradigm shift over the next decade

  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-21       0
Shanghai can build on the success of dedicated districts like Zhangjiang to deliver advanced lab facilities.
﻿
Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Rob Speyer, Chief Executive Officer of Tishman Speyer, shares his view on Shanghai's 2035 outlook.

He said: "I believe that Shanghai can harness the power of a technology-driven paradigm shift over the next decade by investing in physical and social infrastructure.

"Now, by promoting Al innovation and providing critical infrastructure, Shanghai will become an international leader in Al advancement. Already, Al requires a tremendous amount of energy, and demand is continuing to grow. Global cities that can readily provide power and infrastructure will lead the next wave of AI development. By creating world-class science districts, Shanghai will become a leader in scientific discovery.

"Shanghai can build on the success of dedicated districts like Zhangjiang to deliver advanced lab facilities. These spaces will attract both private companies and world-class institutional partners. And by empowering young adults to pursue careers in science and technology, Shanghai will have a talent base that can support its transformation.

"Jobs in these industries will uplift the next generation and attract top talent, and a concentration of talent attracts top-tier companies, and that creates a virtuous cycle of economic activity that will support Shanghai's success for years to come."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
﻿
﻿
