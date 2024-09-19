Jean-Pascal Tricoire: Shanghai will be the place people want to visit, invest, work and live

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman of Schneider Electric, envisions Shanghai's 2035 outlook.

He said: "Looking into the future, as we live in a more complex world, it is critical for Shanghai to keep its competitive edge, especially on technological innovation and remain extremely open as an international city which it has always been.

"Two recommendations from my side: Number one is go further to address the challenges associated with climate change and achieve the dual-carbon goal, and make Shanghai the green champion of China. Second, is harness AI and digital technologies which are reshaping industries globally. IOT, big data, AI, combine together, and promote more application of those technologies in manufacturing, in plants and all business cases, to make Shanghai the champion of smart city.

"Every city has its character. For Shanghai, it's the entrepreneurial spirit, the openness and the inclusive culture which has contributed to the success of today's Shanghai, without forgetting a spirit of innovation. I certainly cannot forecast what the world would really look like in 10 years, but I'm very sure that Shanghai will be the place people want to visit, invest, work and live. And I look forward to Schneider's continuously thriving within and with Shanghai."