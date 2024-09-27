China's int'l trade in goods, services up 4% in August

The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached approximately 4.18 trillion yuan in August this year, marking an increase of 4 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.

In US dollar terms, the country's exports of goods and services amounted to 322.4 billion US dollars, while imports totaled 263.5 billion dollars, recording a surplus of 58.9 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

The export value of goods reached nearly 2.07 trillion yuan while the import value of goods totaled about 1.5 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 572.4 billion yuan.

The value of exported services amounted to 230.8 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 383 billion yuan, producing a deficit of 152.2 billion yuan.