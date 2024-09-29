China refines pricing mechanism for interest rates of individuals' commercial housing mortgages
22:42 UTC+8, 2024-09-29 0
China's central bank adjusted the pricing mechanism for interest rates of individuals' commercial housing mortgages as it aims to lower financial burdens on property owners.
22:42 UTC+8, 2024-09-29 0
China's central bank on Sunday adjusted the pricing mechanism for interest rates of individuals' commercial housing mortgages as the country aims to lower financial burdens on property owners.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports