Biz / Economy

China's manufacturing sector picks up pace amid sustained economic recovery

Xinhua
  15:07 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
China's manufacturing sector registered a faster recovery in September as the government stepped up policy support to unleash domestic demand and bolster the economy.
Xinhua
  15:07 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0

China's manufacturing sector registered a faster recovery in September as the government stepped up policy support to unleash domestic demand and bolster the economy.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.8 in September, up from 49.1 in August, official data showed Monday.

The reading marked the highest notch in the recent five months and ended a two-month decline, according to the National Bureau of Statistics .

NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said that the improved PMI indicates manufacturing activities gained momentum this month, showing better performance.

The sub-index on production stood at 51.2 to surpass the boom-bust line of 50, with large, medium and small producers all reporting rising readings, the data showed.

Specifically, sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles, electrical machinery and equipment, and computer and communication devices saw production expansion and more new orders.

The high-tech and equipment manufacturing sectors continued to lead the growth, with their readings coming in at 53 and 52, respectively. The PMI for the consumer goods sector reached 51.1, indicating a notable upward trend.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

Meanwhile, the PMI for the non-manufacturing sector slightly declined from 50.3 to 50 in September, partly due to the end of the summer travel boom and the frequent occurrence of typhoons, which impacted transportation, cultural, sports and entertainment services.

Service PMI inched down to 49.9 this month, slightly lower than 50.2 in August, while the construction sector continued to expand with a PMI of 50.7.

Despite the modest decline in the non-manufacturing PMI, enterprises in the service and construction sectors remained optimistic, with their expectation indexes at 54.6 and 53.1, respectively.

Monday's data indicated an overall improvement in the country's economic climate and an acceleration in business production, Zhao said.

Recent warming signs in the manufacturing sector and other economic areas reflect a steady economic recovery amid the continuous roll-out of supportive policies.

In March, China introduced an action plan to implement a large-scale equipment upgrade and consumer goods trade-in program to expand domestic demand and bolster the economy. In July, policy support for the program was further strengthened with an additional injection of 300 billion yuan (about 42.81 billion US dollars) through ultra-long special treasury bonds.

Equipment upgrades with a total investment of 800 billion yuan will benefit from the policy this year, while automobile and home appliance sales have already experienced significant growth, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Last week, China announced a broader-than-expected policy package to galvanize the economy's rebound.

These policy measures include reducing the reserve requirement ratio for banks and existing mortgage rates, as well as introducing new monetary programs to boost the capital market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     