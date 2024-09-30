China's external financial assets exceed 9.79 trln USD

China's external financial assets topped 9.79 trillion US dollars at the end of June, official data showed on Monday.

The external financial liabilities stood at over 6.8 trillion dollars at the end of June, resulting in nearly 2.99 trillion dollars of net external assets, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Among the external financial assets, reserves assets reached 3.45 trillion US dollars, accounting for 35 percent of the total, and direct investment assets stood at 3.02 trillion US dollars, accounting for 31 percent of the total.

In external liabilities, direct investment liabilities were nearly 3.49 trillion US dollars or 51 percent of the total, while portfolio investment liabilities were nearly 1.86 trillion US dollars or 27 percent of the total.