China, US commerce ministers to hold call in near future
14:50 UTC+8, 2024-10-01 0
China's commerce minister and his American counterpart will hold a call in the near future, according to people familiar with this matter.
14:50 UTC+8, 2024-10-01 0
China's commerce minister and his American counterpart will hold a call in the near future, according to people familiar with this matter.
They will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral economic and trade relations and key issues of mutual concern, including the restrictions on electric vehicles.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports