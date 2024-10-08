China confident to achieve full-year growth target: economic planner

China is confident to maintain steady and healthy economic growth and achieve the full-year growth target, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

The market sentiment has improved recently with a pick-up of the purchasing managers' index in the manufacturing sector, a warming stock market and a vital consumption market during the National Day holiday following the implementation of existing policies and the additional policies unveiled recently, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference.

The fundamentals of China's economic development have not changed, and favorable conditions such as huge market potential and strong economic resilience have not changed, said Zheng.

China will study new policies in a timely manner to promote steady growth, structural improvement and sustained development of the economy, Zheng said.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) will closely follow changes of the economic situation, evaluate the effects of policy implementation, and conduct preliminary research on more supportive policies and maintain policy options, said Zheng.