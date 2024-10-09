﻿
Biz / Economy

Chinese commerce minister, US commerce secretary hold phone talk

Xinhua
  08:17 UTC+8, 2024-10-09       0
China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a telephone talk with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.
Xinhua
  08:17 UTC+8, 2024-10-09       0

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a telephone talk with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

The two sides conducted candid, in-depth and pragmatic communication on economic and trade issues of respective concern, with a focus on the implementation of the important consensus reached between the two heads of state of China and the United States at the San Francisco meeting.

The phone conversation is an arrangement under the communication mechanism between the two commerce departments.

The San Francisco meeting has pointed out direction for the development of the China-US economic and trade relations, said Wang.

The commerce departments of the two countries have maintained close contact at different levels, said Wang, adding that positive progress has been made in expanding cooperation, managing differences, and addressing specific concerns of enterprises.

China-US economic and trade relations should become the "ballast" in bilateral relations, he said.

Wang said that China is willing to work with the United States on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation to jointly implement the consensus reached at the San Francisco meeting, and put China-US relations back on the right track.

Wang expressed serious concerns about the US semiconductor policy toward China and the restrictions on Chinese connected vehicles.

It's necessary to clarify the national security boundaries in the economic and trade field, as it is conducive to maintaining the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and creating a favorable policy environment for cooperation between the business communities from the two countries, Wang stressed.

China urges the US side to pay attention to the specific concerns of Chinese enterprises, promptly lift sanctions on Chinese companies, and improve the business environment for Chinese companies in the United States, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     