﻿
Biz / Economy

China's foreign trade maintains stable growth, structure continues to improve

Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
China's total goods imports and exports expanded 5.3 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first three quarters of this year, maintaining stable growth.
Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 5.3 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first three quarters of this year, maintaining stable growth, official data showed Monday.

The goods trade volume expanded to 32.33 trillion yuan (about 4.57 trillion US dollars) in the January-September period, reaching a new high, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Exports rose 6.2 percent year on year to 18.62 trillion yuan, while imports climbed 4.1 percent year on year to 13.71 trillion yuan in the first three quarters, the GAC data showed.

China's export product structure continued to improve during the first three quarters, Wang Lingjun, deputy head of the GAC, told a State Council Information Office press conference.

Mechanical and electrical products continued to dominate China's exports during the period, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the total, according to Wang.

Specifically, exports of high-end equipment, integrated circuits, automobiles and home appliances rose 43.4 percent, 22 percent, 22.5 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively.

"The current domestic and international environment is increasingly complex, posing challenges to the development of China's foreign trade," said Wang. "Overall, thanks to the dual drive of supply and demand, the country's imports and exports have maintained stable growth."

Moreover, "it is the first time in history for the scale of imports and exports to exceed 10 trillion yuan for three consecutive quarters," Wang added.

Various types of market entities have remained active in the first three quarters. Private enterprises achieved imports and exports of 17.78 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.4 percent, contributing 93.8 percent to the overall growth of foreign trade.

Imports and exports of foreign-invested enterprises increased by 1.1 percent, achieving growth for two consecutive quarters.

Driven by stable growth in industrial production and consumption markets, China's import volume of bulk commodities increased by 5 percent year on year in the first three quarters.

Among them, energy products such as crude oil, natural gas and coal reached 901 million tons, an increase of 4.8 percent year on year. Metal ore imports totaled 1.14 billion tons, an increase of 4.9 percent year on year.

During the same period, imports of consumer goods exceeded 1.3 trillion yuan.

From an international perspective, market diversification is steadily progressing. In the first three quarters, China's trade with over 160 countries and regions around the world achieved growth.

During the period, China's trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative reached 15.21 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.3 percent, accounting for 47.1 percent of the total.

Trade with other BRICS countries increased by 5.1 percent year on year, trade with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership grew by 4.5 percent year on year, while that with ASEAN countries rose 9.4 percent.

Wang pointed out that China's advantages such as sound economic fundamentals, vast market, strong resilience and enormous potential have remained unchanged.

"With the continued implementation of existing policies and the introduction of new policies, the positive factors for foreign trade development have accumulated," said Wang, adding that China has the foundation for stable trade growth in the fourth quarter.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     