China's yuan loans grow by 16.02 trln yuan in first 3 quarters
China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 16.02 trillion yuan (about 2.27 trillion US dollars) in the first three quarters of the year, central bank data showed on Monday.
The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 6.8 percent year on year to 309.48 trillion yuan at the end of September.
