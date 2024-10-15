﻿
Major deals signed as Xuhui launches new zone to foster innovation

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-15
The Xuhui Innovation Zone of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone was launched on Tuesday to drive economic growth by fostering innovation and digital industries.
Ti Gong

Officials launch the Xuhui Innovation Zone of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone on Tuesday.

The Xuhui Innovation Zone of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone was launched on Tuesday to drive economic growth in the district by fostering innovation and digital industries.

Shanghai launched the initiative to expand the FTZ through the establishment of "linked innovation zones" across the city.

The zones are specialized areas that focus on different sectors of the economy, aiming to replicate the successes of the FTZ while fostering new opportunities.

The Xuhui innovation zone covers around 45 square kilometers, encompassing major areas including Xujiahui, the West Bund, and the Caohejing High-Tech Park.

Ti Gong

Key projects are signed with Xuhui to develop in the downtown district.

The focus is on artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and the commercialization of technological advancements. Efforts are being made to integrate AI with industry, develop a digital economy ecosystem, and ensure safe and efficient cross-border data flows.

Twenty key projects were signed for development in Xuhui following the launch of the innovation zone.

Ten major projects with investments exceeding 100 million yuan (US$14 million) each, and 88 smaller projects were secured in Xuhui in the first nine months of 2024. Xuhui's fiscal revenue grew by 11.2 percent, the second-highest in the city.

The 20 new projects span many industries, including sports, digital marketing, quantum technology, and health.

The development of the FTZ Innovation Zone aims to boost Xuhui's role in Shanghai's economic landscape, attracting more high-level projects and investments, the district government said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
﻿
