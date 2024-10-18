China's service output up 4.7% in first three quarters

China's value-added service output increased by 4.7 percent year on year in the first three quarters of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

The value-added output of information transmission, software and IT service sectors increased 11.3 percent, while that of catering and accommodation sectors expanded 6.3 percent year on year.

The index gauging the country's service industry output rose 5.1 percent year on year in September, increasing by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month.

In breakdown, the sub-index on information transmission, software and IT services reported the most robust growth of 11.4 percent, followed by 9.7 percent for leasing and business services and 6.5 percent for the financial sector.

Data also showed multiple industries were seeing a high level of business activity, including postal services; telecommunication, broadcasting and satellite transmission services; Internet, software and information technology services; and monetary and financial services sectors.

In the first three quarters, retail sales in the service sector rose 6.7 percent year on year.