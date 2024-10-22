﻿
China issues list of investment projects worth 200 bln yuan

China has issued a list of projects worth 200 billion yuan (US$28 billion) that are in next year's investment plans, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission told Xinhua Tuesday.

Numbering 647 in total, the investment projects issued in advance this year include urban underground pipe networks, using employment as a means of disaster relief, reinforcing dilapidated reservoirs, ecological conservation and restoration, transportation infrastructure, essential public facilities such as education, health care and culture, as well as key agricultural product storage facilities, according to the NDRC official.

The NDRC will push ahead with the startup and construction of the projects as soon as possible, said the official, adding that efforts will be made to achieve tangible progress this year so as to provide strong support for economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The official noted that the foundation for achieving the full-year growth target is quite solid, citing favorable factors such as the growth momentum of high-frequency data for October and the country's GDP growth rate of 4.8 percent in the first three quarters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
