﻿
Biz / Economy

Central SOEs invest 1.4 trln yuan in emerging industries in Q1-Q3

Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
The investment of China's centrally administrated state-owned enterprises in strategic emerging industries reached US$196.6 billion in the first three quarters of the year.
Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0

The investment of China's centrally administrated state-owned enterprises in strategic emerging industries reached 1.4 trillion yuan (US$196.6 billion) in the first three quarters of the year, official data showed Tuesday.

The investment during the period jumped 17.6 percent year on year, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the central SOEs' total investment, data from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council showed.

The SASAC said it has guided the central SOEs to develop strategic emerging industries and launched actions to promote industrial upgrading and boost future industries, achieving positive results.

The central SOEs have made a series of important achievements in key areas such as new-generation information technology, artificial intelligence and new-energy vehicles, it added.

Data from the SASAC also showed that the operating revenue of the central SOEs in strategic emerging industries in 2023 has exceeded 10 trillion yuan for the first time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     