﻿
Biz / Economy

China conducts 700-bln-yuan MLF to inject liquidity

Xinhua
  13:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0
China's central bank on Friday conducted a 700-billion-yuan medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation to maintain reasonable and ample liquidity in the banking system.
Xinhua
  13:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0

China's central bank on Friday conducted a 700-billion-yuan (about 98.5 billion US dollars) medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation to maintain reasonable and ample liquidity in the banking system.

The MLF operation has a one-year maturity with an interest rate of 2 percent, unchanged from the rate of the previous operation conducted last month.

After the operation, the outstanding balance of the MLF stood at 6.789 trillion yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     