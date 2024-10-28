﻿
Biz / Economy

CIIE events and conferences to push forward opening-up process

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
Shanghai expectes to fully leverage the open platform and influence of the upcoming China International Import Expo to showcase its image and boost its international influence.
Shanghai would fully leverage the open platform and the influence of the China International Import Expo to host a series of events and conferences.

Liu Ping, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai government, said a total of 92 roundtable discussions, themed events and press conferences will be held to further elevate multilateral exchanges and showcase the core idea of deepening reforms to push forward high quality opening-up.

Apart from the Shanghai City Promotion Convention and two sub-forums during the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, the series of events is expected to showcase Shanghai's city image and boost its international influence, Liu told a press briefing on Monday.

The CIIE Shanghai events and conferences are expected to better serve exhibitors and guest speakers to allow deeper collaboration and invite more investment to the city.

An interactive exhibition space has been set up at the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub (G-hub) near the National Exhibition and Convention Center, with an aim to better facilitate investment promotion activities during the CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
