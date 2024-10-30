Chinese companies expand boldly around the world

Chinese companies are diversifying strategies to expand their global footprint, participants said at an industry forum.

Chinese companies like Lenovo, Miniso and Geely shared their experiences in international expansion, while experts, policymakers and industry observers also participated in the forum. Bai Chongen, an economist and chair of Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management, emphasized the opportune moment for Chinese firms to accelerate globalization. With advanced manufacturing capabilities, rapid innovation, and a strong domestic market, Chinese companies are well-positioned to balance global trade and optimize supply chains.

Lenovo, the world's leading PC maker, has a significant global presence, with 75 percent of its revenue generated in overseas markets. Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo's chairman and CEO, highlighted the company's commitment to further global expansion that will be driven by AI-powered innovations and a strong focus on ESG (environment, social and governance). Since acquiring IBM's PC business in 2005, Lenovo now has business operations in 180 countries and regions. Chinese companies are diversifying their global expansion strategies, moving beyond traditional manufacturing and electronics to sectors like electric vehicles, renewable energy, and cultural products. Automaker Geely, for instance, now derives half of its revenue from overseas markets and employs a third of its workforce outside of China.

