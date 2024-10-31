﻿
Biz / Economy

Huangpu introduces new policy to boost foreign investment

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:53 UTC+8, 2024-10-31       0
The new trial policy is designed to attract more investment from multinational companies. It includes new programs for limited partnerships and equity investment institutions.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:53 UTC+8, 2024-10-31       0
Huangpu introduces new policy to boost foreign investment
Ti Gong

Officials unveil a new trial policy aimed at enhancing equity investment by multinational companies in Huangpu District on Thursday.

Huangpu District announced a new trial policy aimed at increasing equity investment by multinational companies during its foreign investment promotion conference on Thursday.

It's the city's first policy tailored to support foreign equity investment. It aligns with national and city goals to encourage investment and improve market access for foreign capital in China.

It encourages multinational companies to explore new ways to attract foreign capital and aims to convert more foreign investments into long-term and stable funding sources.

Huangpu Party Secretary Gao Yun emphasized the area's economic strengths, noting that Huangpu is a key part of Shanghai's economy.

Last year, the district attracted US$1.845 billion in foreign investment, marking a nearly 70 percent increase from the previous year.

The new policy supports foreign companies through several mechanisms, including pilot programs for qualified foreign limited partnerships and the establishment of equity investment institutions.

Huangpu introduces new policy to boost foreign investment
Ti Gong

Executives of multinational companies attend the foreign investment promotion conference of Huangpu on Thursday.

It offers incentives with rewards of up to 3 million yuan (US$421,632) to both investors and recipient companies. Additionally, Huangpu will provide comprehensive support services covering fundraising, project matching, and talent services to create a robust ecosystem for equity investment.

Huangpu is home to 78 regional headquarters of multinational corporations, up from 53 in recent years. The district is also working to enhance its business environment and attract more foreign investment.

Huangpu also seeks to promote sustainable industries by attracting green finance initiatives and exploring new sectors like electric vehicles and the digital economy.

The event featured the launch of a white paper on Huangpu's investment environment. The document highlights the district's opportunities for foreign investors, including technological innovation and a favorable business atmosphere.

Awards were presented to companies demonstrating excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Several firms received recognition for their contributions to lessening their impact on the environment and supply chain innovation.

Huangpu introduces new policy to boost foreign investment
Ti Gong

The Huangpu government give awards to foreign enterprises.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     