Huangpu introduces new policy to boost foreign investment
Huangpu District announced a new trial policy aimed at increasing equity investment by multinational companies during its foreign investment promotion conference on Thursday.
It's the city's first policy tailored to support foreign equity investment. It aligns with national and city goals to encourage investment and improve market access for foreign capital in China.
It encourages multinational companies to explore new ways to attract foreign capital and aims to convert more foreign investments into long-term and stable funding sources.
Huangpu Party Secretary Gao Yun emphasized the area's economic strengths, noting that Huangpu is a key part of Shanghai's economy.
Last year, the district attracted US$1.845 billion in foreign investment, marking a nearly 70 percent increase from the previous year.
The new policy supports foreign companies through several mechanisms, including pilot programs for qualified foreign limited partnerships and the establishment of equity investment institutions.
It offers incentives with rewards of up to 3 million yuan (US$421,632) to both investors and recipient companies. Additionally, Huangpu will provide comprehensive support services covering fundraising, project matching, and talent services to create a robust ecosystem for equity investment.
Huangpu is home to 78 regional headquarters of multinational corporations, up from 53 in recent years. The district is also working to enhance its business environment and attract more foreign investment.
Huangpu also seeks to promote sustainable industries by attracting green finance initiatives and exploring new sectors like electric vehicles and the digital economy.
The event featured the launch of a white paper on Huangpu's investment environment. The document highlights the district's opportunities for foreign investors, including technological innovation and a favorable business atmosphere.
Awards were presented to companies demonstrating excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Several firms received recognition for their contributions to lessening their impact on the environment and supply chain innovation.