Huangpu introduces new policy to boost foreign investment

Huangpu District announced a new trial policy aimed at increasing equity investment by multinational companies during its foreign investment promotion conference on Thursday.

It's the city's first policy tailored to support foreign equity investment. It aligns with national and city goals to encourage investment and improve market access for foreign capital in China.

It encourages multinational companies to explore new ways to attract foreign capital and aims to convert more foreign investments into long-term and stable funding sources.

Huangpu Party Secretary Gao Yun emphasized the area's economic strengths, noting that Huangpu is a key part of Shanghai's economy.

Last year, the district attracted US$1.845 billion in foreign investment, marking a nearly 70 percent increase from the previous year.

The new policy supports foreign companies through several mechanisms, including pilot programs for qualified foreign limited partnerships and the establishment of equity investment institutions.