Executives encouraged by Premier Li Qiang's CIIE speech

Executives from multinational companies are expressing their confidence in the Chinese market and their commitment to it in response to Premier Li Qiang's speech at the opening ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo.

International cooperation and economic globalization are important factors in the world's development. That's why Bayer is glad to be part of the expo for the seventh consecutive year. At Bayer, we are dedicated to giving people around the world access to life-changing innovations in health and nutrition, following our bold mission of "Health for All, Hunger for None." China plays a major role in this mission. Our seventh participation at this expo demonstrates our unwavering commitment to this important market. Together, we can drive meaningful change and make a real difference. Let's innovate, collaborate, and create a brighter future for all.

The Chinese economy has strong resilience and full potential, the fundamentals of sound development have not changed, and new drivers are growing strongly. The next China is China, and investing in China is investing in our future. Our consistent 7-year participation in the CIIE shows our deep commitment to Chinese consumers, our long-term commitment to China, and our profound commitment to the Sino-French relationship. L'Oréal's journey has turned from exhibitor to investor and to partner. The CIIE's spillover effect has been instrumental in our growth, reinforcing our confidence in the Chinese market and driving our continuous investment. This year, we establish our world's first intelligent operation center in Suzhou. We have already secured our participation in the 8th CIIE. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the CIIE, with China, to embracing a spirit of open innovation, creating beauty that moves the world, and human civilization for a shared future!

In the face of climate challenges and the mounting task of energy transformation, no one can do it alone. We agree with the spirit of "shared responsibility as residents of the same planet" advocated by China. In the journey of global energy transition, countries and regions around the world need to have their strong local capabilities, and jointly build and strengthen open, inclusive and mutually beneficial partnerships.

For the seventh year in a row, we are happy to be joining the China International Import Expo. China is an important market for the LEGO Group, and we are proud of the strong foundations we have built over the years. We hope to capture more opportunities in China, and we are committed to further expanding our presence to delight even more children with the power of LEGO play.

China is a key growth engine for lululemon's global business. Our robust development in this market is closely linked to China's strong business environment, national economic growth, and the booming athletic industry. We will further invest and grow our presence in this market by continuing to create transformational products and experiences that encourage movement and connection, thereby supporting the Healthy China 2030 initiative and unlocking well-being for all.

We have experienced more and more deeply China's determination and confidence in promoting high-level opening up, optimizing the business environment for foreign investment, and advancing the development of new-quality productive forces. Participating in this year's CIIE is also a good example of Beiersdorf's seizing the opportunity of opening up. China has always been one of Beiersdorf's most important strategic markets. We will further increase investment in China, deepen local layout, jointly create new-quality productive forces, bring more innovative and high-quality skincare experience for Chinese consumers, and join hands with our partners to promote revolution in China's skin care industry. Investing in China is investing in the future!

For the past seven years, Siemens Healthineers has been a loyal partner of the CIIE, and every year we have presented our groundbreaking and innovative products to the visitors. These products not only demonstrate our latest achievements in health-care technology, but also push the current development of medical technology to a new high point. While we continue to promote the landing of innovative products and accelerate the localization process, Siemens Healthineers is also actively accelerating the in-depth integration of "China's Wisdom" and "Global Co-Creation" to promote industrial upgrading through technological innovation and provide strong support for the construction of China's innovation highland.

We welcome Premier Li's speech at the opening ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo. He emphasized that China will adhere to win-win cooperation to expand institutional openness, actively align with international standards, further open up the super-large-scale market, and share more development opportunities. This reaffirms our confidence in the Chinese market with its strong determination and broad vision towards innovative development driven by opening-up.

We aim to join hands with various partners to promote open innovation, and focus on creating a patient and customer-centric health-care ecosystem. Moreover, we, while achieving better development for ourselves, will step up efforts in proactively participating in China's high-quality development and promoting global cooperation in innovation.



I am very inspired and encouraged by Premier Li's emphasis on China's commitment to continue high-level opening up and to sharing development opportunities with the rest of the world. The incredible vitality and resilience of the Chinese market makes it a very important international market for the Shiseido Group. With our "In China, For the World" vision, we hope to bring innovative beauty experiences that are first developed in China to a larger international audience through the Shiseido Group's extensive global network.

The China International Import Expo serves as a window into China's new development paradigm, providing businesses with tangible gains and a clear vision of the certainty in China's promising future. As a longstanding partner of the CIIE, GSK has witnessed the event's ever-expanding influence year after year, and we are proud to progress in tandem with it. This year, we hope to leverage the CIIE to spotlight GSK's innovation in biopharma. With CIIE's strong impact, we also forge local partnerships to get ahead together. Additionally, the CIIE serves as a platform to showcase new quality productive forces, and we look forward to capturing China's innovations, bringing valuable inspiration to GSK's global R&D. Looking ahead, we'll stay committed to "in China, for China," embracing the opportunities in China's modernization. We will bring more of China's potential into GSK's global growth, while fueling health-driven momentum for China's economic future.

The China International Import Expo is a powerful symbol of China's commitment to opening up, acting as a bridge for global cooperation and enabling the world to share in China's new development opportunities.

China is one of Teva's most important strategic markets, and it is brimming with opportunities for us. We look forward to engaging with the open Chinese market to foster a mutually beneficial and win-win future.

Premier Li Qiang's keynote speech at the opening ceremony demonstrates China's willingness to take on responsibility as a great global power by using its own development to provide new opportunities for the world and by continuing to promote global economic integration. The inspiring and encouraging speech acts as a further boost of confidence and motivation for foreign companies like Illumina in China. Since entering the China market almost two decades ago, Illumina has remained committed to localizing our manufacturing, production, and innovation capabilities to support the high-quality development of China's own advanced scientific instrument industry. At the same time, we are committed to leveraging our strengths to serve as both a leader and catalyst for industry growth, unlocking the power of new quality productive forces to drive social and economic impact by advancing the high-quality development of healthcare.

The China International Import Expo serves as a window, showcasing China's unwavering commitment to further opening its markets to the world. As a first-time exhibitor, we are greatly encouraged and look forward to the "spillover effects" the CIIE will bring. We are confident that through this participation, Nippon Paint will become both a "contributor" and a "beneficiary" of this platform. We firmly believe that investing in China is investing in the future, and we will continue to be optimistic about China and remain committed to investing in the country.

Roche has participated in the China International Import Expo for seven consecutive years, benefiting from its strong spillover effects. Leveraging the favorable policies and new drug evaluation and approval systems, many of Roche's innovative products have transitioned from "exhibits" to "commodities," showcasing "China's speed" and benefiting more Chinese patients faster. This year, Roche is showcasing over 30 innovative products in the fields of breast cancer, hematological tumors and neuroscience. The CIIE provides Roche with an excellent platform to display its innovations and build bridges for collaboration with ecosystem partners, creating opportunities for co-creation and a shared future. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Roche Pharma in China. At this new milestone, we look forward to continuing our embrace of openness and deepening cooperation through the CIIE, resonating with China's healthcare development, and jointly writing a vibrant chapter.

The CIIE is an important initiative that not only underscores China's commitment to high-level opening up, high-quality development and the creation of an optimized international business environment. It also serves as a vital platform for companies to showcase cutting-edge innovations in the market. This year marks our seventh consecutive year participating in the CIIE, and as with previous years, we arrive filled with confidence and look forward to exploring the opportunities that await us here. China is not only an important strategic market for Johnson & Johnson MedTech but also an important innovation powerhouse for us. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to build a healthcare ecosystem centered around innovation and care. Together, we will work to unlock new productive forces in the healthcare sector and support a healthy China into a healthy future.

Premier Li Qiang's remarks demonstrate to the world the Chinese government's firm stance in advancing a higher level of opening-up and promoting the development of new quality productive forces in the reform process, and its determination and efforts to continuously improve people's health. It has infused great confidence into foreign-invested enterprises. China is a vital growth driver not only for our company but for the entire biotechnology sector, our third participation in the CIIE stands as proof of our enduring faith and steadfast pledge to the sustained growth of the Chinese market.

In his opening address, Premier Li Qiang emphasized "uphold, expand, and enhance opening-up," which not only reflects China's unwavering commitment to advancing high-standard opening-up but also showcases the allure of China's vast market to the world. This reinforces Rockwell Automation's confidence in deepening our engagement in China's market. Within the new development paradigm of dual circulation – both domestic and international – reinforcing each other, we firmly believe that China's continued expansion of high-standard opening-up will continually stimulate innovation potential, creating broader market opportunities for foreign enterprises operating in China, and contributing new strength to global economic prosperity and development.