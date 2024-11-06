﻿
'More business opportunities' from Pudong's opening-up

Pudong session at the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum hears from officials and company executives how the area's continuous advancement will unleash greater potential.
The Pudong New Area's continuous advancement in opening-up will help provide more business opportunities and unleash greater potential, officials and company executives told a promotion conference during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

Zhu Zhisong, Pudong's Party secretary, said the area will seek further institutional opening-up and better align with the international high-standard economic and trade rules.

It aims to build a world-class industry cluster and at the same time to promote products and solutions developed in Pudong for the global market, he said.

A parallel session was also held on Wednesday morning with the theme "High Standard Institutional Opening-Up for New Development Opportunities."

Wu Jincheng, director of the area, said business opportunities can be further discovered among high-end manufacturing, finance, information services, leisure and entertainment, and cultural creativity industries in the area.

Pudong is home to 276 foreign-funded research and development centers, and nearly 5,000 high-tech enterprises, as well as 14 major scientific and technological infrastructure facilities, more than 30 laboratories, and 103 open innovation centers set up by large enterprises, Wu added.

A basic research infrastructure covering the whole industry value chain has come into shape, he noted, serving various industry sectors and empowering businesses of different size.

Patricia Xia, EY China central managing partner, noted that professional service providers and government service have been integrated into an ecosystem to make sure enterprises get tailor-made services.

"Many multinationals with headquarters in Pudong have also played a significant role in helping local businesses go global, and that provides further impetus for Pudong enterprises to seek synergies in various fields," she added.

Marc Horn, president of Merck China, also spoke highly of China's innovation-driven development strategy in the pharmaceutical industry, especially the biomedical sector, and hopes to fully leverage the latest policy environment to further expand the service and partnership in Shanghai and across the country.

He hopes that leveraging the advantages of China's latest policy environment will further expand the service network and partner network in Shanghai and across China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
