'More business opportunities' from Pudong's opening-up

The Pudong New Area's continuous advancement in opening-up will help provide more business opportunities and unleash greater potential, officials and company executives told a promotion conference during the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum.



Zhu Zhisong, Pudong's Party secretary, said the area will seek further institutional opening-up and better align with the international high-standard economic and trade rules.

It aims to build a world-class industry cluster and at the same time to promote products and solutions developed in Pudong for the global market, he said.

A parallel session was also held on Wednesday morning with the theme "High Standard Institutional Opening-Up for New Development Opportunities."

Wu Jincheng, director of the area, said business opportunities can be further discovered among high-end manufacturing, finance, information services, leisure and entertainment, and cultural creativity industries in the area.