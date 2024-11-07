﻿
Biz / Economy

China, EU engage in intensive consultations on EV tariffs

Xinhua
  18:21 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
China and the European Union are currently engaged in intensive consultations on the specific details of the price commitment plan on Chinese electric vehicles.
Xinhua
  18:21 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0

China and the European Union are currently engaged in intensive consultations on the specific details of the price commitment plan on Chinese electric vehicles, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

MOC spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday in response to a question regarding the EU's imposition of tariffs on electric vehicles from China.

The EU technical team arrived in Beijing on November 2 and the consultations between the two sides follow the principles of "pragmatism and balance," He said.

While announcing the imposition of tariffs on October 29, the European side said it will continue with the price commitment consultations with the Chinese side.

Following a video-link discussion on October 25 between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and European Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, both sides have reiterated their political will to resolve differences through dialogue and clarified their commitment to making price commitment the solution to address the EU's anti-subsidy case against EVs from China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     