﻿
Biz / Economy

CIIE nurtures new partnerships in drive for sustainable urban development

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:28 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
The partnerships aim to integrate cutting-edge technologies in green energy, low-carbon solutions, and smart innovations into Pudong's infrastructure and urban renewal projects.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:28 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
CIIE nurtures new partnerships in drive for sustainable urban development
Ti Gong

Deals are inked between multinational companies and state-owned enterprises in Pudong during the 7th China International Import Expo.

A series of partnerships were forged between multinational companies and state-owned enterprises in Pudong during the 7th China International Import Expo, reinforcing the district's drive for sustainable urban development.

On Wednesday, Nippon Paint, Otis, and Siemens signed strategic agreements with several key local enterprises, including the Lujiazui Group, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Group, and Shanghai Pudong Development Group, among others.

The partnerships aim to integrate cutting-edge technologies in green energy, low-carbon solutions, and smart innovations into Pudong's infrastructure and urban renewal projects.

For example, Otis is rolling out its advanced regenerative-drive elevator technology at prominent developments like the New Bund Center and New Bund World Trade Center. This technology recycles energy during elevator use, reducing electricity consumption by up to 40 percent, making these landmarks more energy-efficient, according to the Lujiazui Group.

Otis has also established its largest global research and development center in Pudong, where it continues to push the envelope on next-generation elevator technology and service solutions for markets worldwide.

Meanwhile, Nippon Paint's Asia-Pacific R&D Innovation Center, which broke ground in August in Pudong's Jinqiao area, will focus on advancing sustainable solutions for the region.

Siemens, with 13 operational entities in Pudong, is spearheading a smart agriculture project in Pudong's Datuan Town, contributing to the growth of technology-driven industries.

Pudong's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission is working to ensure that advanced green and smart technologies are implemented across the district's major development projects, with the aim to fast track the district's modernization while enhancing its environmental sustainability and economic vitality.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Lujiazui
China International Import Expo
Pudong
CIIE
Nippon
Siemens
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     