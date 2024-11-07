CIIE nurtures new partnerships in drive for sustainable urban development

A series of partnerships were forged between multinational companies and state-owned enterprises in Pudong during the 7th China International Import Expo, reinforcing the district's drive for sustainable urban development.

On Wednesday, Nippon Paint, Otis, and Siemens signed strategic agreements with several key local enterprises, including the Lujiazui Group, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Group, and Shanghai Pudong Development Group, among others.

The partnerships aim to integrate cutting-edge technologies in green energy, low-carbon solutions, and smart innovations into Pudong's infrastructure and urban renewal projects.

For example, Otis is rolling out its advanced regenerative-drive elevator technology at prominent developments like the New Bund Center and New Bund World Trade Center. This technology recycles energy during elevator use, reducing electricity consumption by up to 40 percent, making these landmarks more energy-efficient, according to the Lujiazui Group.

Otis has also established its largest global research and development center in Pudong, where it continues to push the envelope on next-generation elevator technology and service solutions for markets worldwide.

Meanwhile, Nippon Paint's Asia-Pacific R&D Innovation Center, which broke ground in August in Pudong's Jinqiao area, will focus on advancing sustainable solutions for the region.

Siemens, with 13 operational entities in Pudong, is spearheading a smart agriculture project in Pudong's Datuan Town, contributing to the growth of technology-driven industries.

Pudong's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission is working to ensure that advanced green and smart technologies are implemented across the district's major development projects, with the aim to fast track the district's modernization while enhancing its environmental sustainability and economic vitality.