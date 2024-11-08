Biz / Economy

China's current account surplus hits 240 billion USD in first three quarters

Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
China's current account surplus reached 1.713 trillion yuan (about 240 billion US dollars) in the first three quarters of 2024.
Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0

China's current account surplus reached 1.713 trillion yuan (about 240 billion US dollars) in the first three quarters of 2024, according to data released Friday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The current account surplus to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio stood at 1.8 percent during this period, remaining within a reasonable and balanced range, while cross-border capital flows were generally stable, said an official with the administration.

The surplus for the third quarter alone stood at 1.0441 trillion yuan.

From January to September, China's goods trade surplus reached 518.2 billion US dollars, up 17 percent year on year, while services trade deficit totaled 181.4 billion US dollars.

In terms of foreign direct investment, the official noted that two-way direct investment remained steady.

China's outbound equity direct investment saw a net outflow of 98.7 billion US dollars, with various enterprises expanding overseas in an orderly manner. Inbound equity direct investment included 60 billion US dollars in new capital inflows.

The country's balance of payments is primarily divided into two main categories — the current account and the capital and financial account. The current account is closely linked to transactions in the real economy, and its balance is a commonly used standard in international economic analysis.

China has maintained a current account surplus for many consecutive years. Since 2011, the ratio of China's current account surplus to its GDP has consistently remained below 3 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     