German companies express strong confidence in Chinese economy

  22:22 UTC+8, 2024-11-09       0
German companies including Merck and ZEISS expressed high hopes for the Chinese market at the CIIE, despite the complicated geopolitical environment.
  22:22 UTC+8, 2024-11-09

German companies including Merck and ZEISS expressed strong confidence and high hopes for the Chinese market at the China International Import Expo, despite the complicated geopolitical environment.

In the New Materials Area, which was set up for the first time at CIIE, Merck showcased products and technologies across Life Science, Healthcare and Electronics divisions.

German companies express strong confidence in Chinese economy
Dong Jun / SHINE

Merck's booth in the New Materials Area, which was set up for the first time at the CIIE.

Marc Horn, president of Merck China, the company was in the "sweet spot" for growth alongside China's economic development.

"The CIIE acts as a catalyst for transforming innovations into impactful outcomes and serves as a vital platform for multinational corporations to foster collaboration and strengthen local partnerships," Horn said.

"With more than 90 years in China, Merck is encouraged by China's positive signals for further opening up and enhancing its business environment."

At CIIE, Merck China also signed a power purchase agreement with Envision to increase its green power usage in China to 80 percent.

German companies express strong confidence in Chinese economy
Dong Jun / SHINE

ZEISS's AI-powered microscope.

ZEISS also showcased a range of products and innovations at CIIE to deepen its presence in the local market, with a "steadfast commitment" to the company's localization strategy.

"ZEISS has maintained a strong confidence in the potential of the Chinese market and in 2021, China became the largest single market for ZEISS globally," Maximilian Foerst, ZEISS China chief executive and president, said.

In recent months, ZEISS has embarked on a new journey of innovation in China through the establishment of the Suzhou R&D and manufacturing site and the inauguration of the Dongguan Quality Excellence Center. These initiatives, in conjunction with its regional headquarters in Shanghai, have created a robust ecosystem locally.

Shanghai, in return, welcomes multinationals and investment, offering special "service packages" for companies.

At a CIIE event, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization granted special "service packages" for four first batch companies two of them from Germany, SAP and Siemens Healthineers.

Special teams will handle company requests through exclusive channels, enabling them to use all favorable policies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
