German companies express strong confidence in Chinese economy

German companies including Merck and ZEISS expressed high hopes for the Chinese market at the CIIE, despite the complicated geopolitical environment.

German companies including Merck and ZEISS expressed strong confidence and high hopes for the Chinese market at the China International Import Expo, despite the complicated geopolitical environment. In the New Materials Area, which was set up for the first time at CIIE, Merck showcased products and technologies across Life Science, Healthcare and Electronics divisions.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Marc Horn, president of Merck China, the company was in the "sweet spot" for growth alongside China's economic development. "The CIIE acts as a catalyst for transforming innovations into impactful outcomes and serves as a vital platform for multinational corporations to foster collaboration and strengthen local partnerships," Horn said. "With more than 90 years in China, Merck is encouraged by China's positive signals for further opening up and enhancing its business environment." At CIIE, Merck China also signed a power purchase agreement with Envision to increase its green power usage in China to 80 percent.

Dong Jun / SHINE