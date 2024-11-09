China's producer price index down 2.9 pct in October
12:01 UTC+8, 2024-11-09 0
China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.9 percent year on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Shi Jingyun
