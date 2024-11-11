China's yuan loans grow by 16.52 trillion yuan in first 10 months
17:47 UTC+8, 2024-11-11
China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 16.52 trillion yuan (about 2.3 trillion US dollars) in the first 10 months of the year, central bank data showed on Monday.
The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 7.5 percent year on year to 309.71 trillion yuan at the end of October.
