China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports
16:01 UTC+8, 2024-11-11 0
China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday it will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on certain brandy imports originating from the European Union, effective November 15.
The decision follows a preliminary investigation that found EU brandy producers were dumping certain products in China, threatening to cause substantial damage to the domestic industry, the ministry said in a statement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
