Biz / Economy

China's postal sector grows rapidly in first 10 months

Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2024-11-15       0
China's postal sector saw double-digit growth in both business volume and revenue in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2024-11-15       0

China's postal sector saw double-digit growth in both business volume and revenue in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

The sector handled 155.5 billion parcels during the period, marking an increase of 19.9 percent year on year, according to data released by the State Post Bureau.

Among them, parcels handled by express delivery firms nationwide exceeded 140 billion, surging 22.3 percent year on year.

The sector raked in an operating revenue of 1.4 trillion yuan (US$194.47 billion) in the period, up 10.5 percent over the same period last year.

In October alone, the sector handled 17.84 billion parcels, up 22 percent year on year, according to the data.

China's economic recovery showed further signs of strengthening in October following recent pro-growth policies, which were indicated by growth in consumption, services, and foreign trade, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Last month, retail sales of consumer goods went up 4.8 percent year on year, quickening from the 3.2 percent increase in September.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     