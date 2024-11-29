China's int'l trade in goods, services up 6 pct in October

The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.32 trillion yuan in October, marking an increase of 6 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.

In US dollar terms, the country's exports and imports of goods and services amounted to US$335 billion and US$273.4 billion, respectively, marking a surplus of 61.6 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

The export value of goods reached nearly US$2.15 trillion, while the import value of goods totaled 1.61 trillion yuan, amounting to a surplus of 539.1 billion yuan.

The value of exported services amounted to 234.2 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 335.9 billion yuan, producing a deficit of US$101.7 billion.