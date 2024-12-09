﻿
Biz / Economy

China's PPI narrows decline amid warming domestic demand

Xinhua
  11:39 UTC+8, 2024-12-09
China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.5 percent year on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

The figure narrowed 0.4 percentage points compared to that in October, according to the NBS.

On a monthly basis, the PPI went up by 0.1 percent, reversing the 0.1 percent decline recorded in October, the data showed.

NBS statistician Dong Lijuan attributed the improvement in PPI to the recovering domestic demand, driven by the implementation of existing policies and incremental policies aimed at shoring up the economy.

From January to November, the average PPI decreased by 2.1 percent from a year ago.

China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.2 percent year on year in November, NBS data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
