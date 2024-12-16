﻿
Biz / Economy

China's retail sales up 3% in November

Xinhua
  12:55 UTC+8, 2024-12-16       0
China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 3 percent year on year to hit 4.38 trillion yuan (US$608.82 billion) in November.
Xinhua
  12:55 UTC+8, 2024-12-16       0

China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 3 percent year on year to hit 4.38 trillion yuan (US$608.82 billion) in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

Last month, retail sales of consumer goods in urban regions rose 2.9 percent to 3.76 trillion yuan, while sales in rural regions stood at 616.7 billion yuan, up 3.2 percent, the data showed.

With the nation's consumer goods trade-in program continuing to take effect, the retail sales of household appliances and audiovisual equipment, furniture, automobiles, and construction and decoration materials increased 22.2 percent, 10.5 percent, 6.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, in November.

In the first 11 months, retail sales of consumer goods totaled nearly 44.3 trillion yuan, up 3.5 percent year on year. Online retail sales of consumer goods stood at around 14 trillion yuan, up 7.4 percent.

In the same period, retail sales of food and drinks increased 5.7 percent year on year. In terms of consumer goods items, retail sales of sports and entertainment-related products saw the fastest growth rate of 10.5 percent year on year. Household appliances and audiovisual equipment saw a 9.6 percent growth in retail sales.

Cosmetics retails sales went down 1.3 percent, and gold, silver and jewelry sales fell 3.3 percent, the data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     