Alibaba to sell department store arm to focus on e-commerce

Alibaba Group is selling its department store arm Intime to textiles and clothing conglomerate Youngor Fashion Co for 7.4 billion yuan (US$1 billion).

Intime will go to a consortium of purchasers comprising Youngor Group and members of Intime's management team, according to a stock exchange filing by Alibaba on Tuesday.

The deal is subject to merger control clearance and other customary closing conditions, and it expects to record losses of approximately 9.3 billion yuan.

Shares of Shanghai-listed Youngor jumped for the second day to their highest level yet.