﻿
Biz / Economy

China-US economic working group holds seventh meeting

Xinhua
  08:58 UTC+8, 2024-12-17       0
The China-US economic working group has held its seventh meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on Monday.
Xinhua
  08:58 UTC+8, 2024-12-17       0

The China-US economic working group has held its seventh meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on Monday.

The meeting was co-chaired by China's Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min and Under Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury Jay Shambaugh.

According to the MOF statement, the two sides had candid, in-depth and constructive communication on issues including the macroeconomic situations and policies in the two countries, joint efforts to assist low-income countries in addressing liquidity challenges, and governance and reform of multilateral development banks.

The Chinese side clarified its stance on relevant economic and trade matters and expressed concern over recent US trade and economic restrictions against China, the statement read.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     