China adopts law on value-added tax
09:53 UTC+8, 2024-12-25 0
Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a law on value-added tax, a major progress in enforcing the principle of law-based taxation.
09:53 UTC+8, 2024-12-25 0
Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a law on value-added tax, a major progress in enforcing the principle of law-based taxation.
The law, which was passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, will take effect on January 1, 2026.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports