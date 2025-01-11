﻿
Xi urges high-quality audit-based oversight to promote economic, social development

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for high-quality audit-based oversight to provide safeguards for the country's high-quality economic and social development.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on the audit work, which he underscored as an important part of the oversight systems of the Party and the country.

In recent years, audit authorities have played a positive role in promoting the healthy development of the economy, safeguarding economic security of the country, revealing risks and potential dangers, and advancing the fight against corruption, Xi said.

Highlighting the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee on audit work, Xi said audit authorities should focus on their primary responsibilities and core business, deepen reform and innovation, and strengthen self-improvement. He also called for building a centralized and unified audit oversight system that is comprehensive, authoritative and efficient.

Xi's important instruction was conveyed by Wu Zhenglong, state councilor and secretary-general of the State Council, at the national audit work conference held in Beijing from Friday to Saturday.

At the conference, 80 audit institutions and 45 individuals were honored for their excellent performance.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
