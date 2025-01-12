﻿
Biz / Economy

China unveils customs measures for boosting development of central region

Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2025-01-12       0
China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Sunday unveiled 16 key measures aimed at further energizing the country's central region.
Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2025-01-12       0

China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Sunday unveiled 16 key measures aimed at further energizing the country's central region.

These measures include optimizing railway fast clearance, supporting cross-border e-commerce and the establishment of demonstration areas for absorbing relocated processing trade industries.

The GAC plans to enhance international cargo operations by supporting the introduction of new and more frequent cargo flights at Ezhou Huahu International Airport, Hubei Province. Additionally, it will facilitate the new site construction of the land port in Zhengzhou of Henan Province and upgrading the land port in Hefei of Anhui Province. Furthermore, It will assist Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Hunan Province and Kenya's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in signing a new cooperation agreement.

It will also help improve the security guarantee capacity in food, energy and resources like coal and minerals, and make efforts to help advance ecological protection and cut carbon emissions in the region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     