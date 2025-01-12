China unveils customs measures for boosting development of central region

China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Sunday unveiled 16 key measures aimed at further energizing the country's central region.

These measures include optimizing railway fast clearance, supporting cross-border e-commerce and the establishment of demonstration areas for absorbing relocated processing trade industries.

The GAC plans to enhance international cargo operations by supporting the introduction of new and more frequent cargo flights at Ezhou Huahu International Airport, Hubei Province. Additionally, it will facilitate the new site construction of the land port in Zhengzhou of Henan Province and upgrading the land port in Hefei of Anhui Province. Furthermore, It will assist Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Hunan Province and Kenya's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in signing a new cooperation agreement.

It will also help improve the security guarantee capacity in food, energy and resources like coal and minerals, and make efforts to help advance ecological protection and cut carbon emissions in the region.