﻿
Biz / Economy

China firmly opposes US restrictions on AI exports: ministry

Xinhua
  09:06 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0
China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday said that China firmly opposes the Biden administration's announcement of restrictions on exports related to artificial intelligence (AI).
Xinhua
  09:06 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0

China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday said that China firmly opposes the Biden administration's announcement of restrictions on exports related to artificial intelligence (AI).

The restrictions tighten export controls on AI chips and model parameters further, while extending extraterritorial jurisdiction. They create obstacles and interference for third parties engaged in normal trade with China, a ministry spokesperson said.

Previously, high-tech companies and industry organizations from the United States expressed their dissatisfaction and concern through various channels, arguing that the restrictive measures had been formulated hastily without sufficient discussion and constitute the excessive regulation of the AI sector. Believing that these measures will lead to significant adverse consequences, they have strongly urged the Biden administration to halt their implementation, the spokesperson said.

However, the Biden administration has disregarded industry appeals and insisted on the hasty implementation of these measures. This action exemplifies the generalization of the concept of national security and the misuse of export controls, marking a blatant violation of international multilateral trade rules, according to the spokesperson.

This action has severely hindered normal trade between countries, undermined market rules and international economic order, and affected global technological innovation. It has also damaged the interests of businesses worldwide, including those in the United States, the spokesperson said, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     