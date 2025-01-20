Biz / Economy

China announces stricter emissions standards for coking industry

Xinhua
  23:55 UTC+8, 2025-01-20       0
China has announced new, stricter emissions standards for the coking industry to further reduce air pollutant discharge and promote the sector's high-quality development.
Xinhua
  23:55 UTC+8, 2025-01-20       0

China has announced new, stricter emissions standards for the coking industry to further reduce air pollutant discharge and promote the sector's high-quality development, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The new standards, which will replace the current standards implemented in 2012, could slash the industry's emissions of particulate matter and sulfur dioxide by 50 percent and 40 percent, respectively, ministry spokesperson Pei Xiaofei told a press conference on Monday.

Additionally, Pei said, the coking plants are expected to discharge 70 percent less nitrogen oxides and 50 percent less volatile organic compounds under the stricter standards.

The new emissions rules will come into force on April 1 this year for new coking plants. Existing factories will have a transition period for upgrades and adjustments. They must comply with the new standards from January 1, 2027.

Pei said that currently, all the requirements of the new regulations are supported by mature, feasible technologies and would not demand extensive modifications for most enterprises.

China is the largest producer of coke in the world. Its coke output stood at 490 million tons in 2023, accounting for over 70 percent of the global total.

In 2024, the proportion of days with good air quality in China reached 87.2 percent, up 1.7 percentage points from the previous year, as the country continued its efforts to improve environmental conditions, according to data the ministry revealed previously.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     