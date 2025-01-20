Biz / Economy

Beijing to release cinema vouchers to boost Spring Festival spending

Keen to diversify cultural activities and offer the public discounts during Spring Festival, Beijing will distribute 33 million yuan in cinema vouchers.
Keen to diversify cultural activities and offer the public discounts during the upcoming Spring Festival, the Beijing municipality will distribute 33 million yuan (about 4.6 million US dollars) in cinema vouchers, according to a local official on Monday.

Huo Zhijing, director of the Beijing Municipal Film Administration, said the initiative aims in part to allow audiences to enjoy films at more affordable prices.

The distribution will begin on January 29, the first day of the Spring Festival this year, and run through February 16. A similar voucher initiative last year totaled 20 million yuan.

Five domestic films, including the highly anticipated "Ne Zha 2," a sequel to the 2019 animated blockbuster "Ne Zha," are topping the presale list for the season. All five are set to debut on January 29, according to film data platform Beacon.

To boost the movie market, the China Film Administration recently launched a consumption promotion campaign, offering subsidies totaling 600 million yuan to the public. The campaign will run until the end of February.

During the Spring Festival, Beijing will host colorful cultural events, including temple fairs and Lantern Festival activities. Major theaters, museums, and parks in the city will remain open.

